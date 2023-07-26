Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale

Auction promo

(BHM) Third Man Records is announcing its second online auction, the Third Man Garage Sale: Collection from Third Man Records and Jack White. The auction runs from today, Tuesday, July 25th - opening at 2pm CT - through Sunday, July 30th and features collectibles and specialty items ranging from music gear and set props to furniture, vehicles, and much, much more, all straight from the label's storied archives and Jack White's garage.

Notable inclusions are the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the "We're Going To Be Friends" music video, Jack's blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, Third Man's cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World's Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot, Jack's personal Tesla, among other vintage odds n' ends and mechanical wonders.

The auction will take place via Everything But The House's online auction site here, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Detroit's Clark Park Coalition and the revival of this historic public space. Browse the auction here.

