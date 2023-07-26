Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale

(BHM) Third Man Records is announcing its second online auction, the Third Man Garage Sale: Collection from Third Man Records and Jack White. The auction runs from today, Tuesday, July 25th - opening at 2pm CT - through Sunday, July 30th and features collectibles and specialty items ranging from music gear and set props to furniture, vehicles, and much, much more, all straight from the label's storied archives and Jack White's garage.
Notable inclusions are the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the "We're Going To Be Friends" music video, Jack's blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, Third Man's cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World's Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot, Jack's personal Tesla, among other vintage odds n' ends and mechanical wonders.
The auction will take place via Everything But The House's online auction site here, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Detroit's Clark Park Coalition and the revival of this historic public space. Browse the auction here.
Jackie Lomax, Pink Floyd Associates Cover Beatles Classic 'Come Together'
Jack White Previews Los Angeles Concert Streaming Event
Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live
Jack White To Perform On Saturday Night Live
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour- Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video- Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Tour- more
Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video- Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour
Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video
Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour
Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour
Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale
Leatherwolf Release 'Thunder (MMXXII)' Video
Silverburn Featuring JimBob Isaac Release 'Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate' Video
Singled Out: Soda Blonde's Bad Machine