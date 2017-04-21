Lana Del Rey Reveals Collaboration With Sean Lennon

During this discussion, the singer revealed that she collaborated with Beatles legend John Lennon's son Sean for one song, "Tomorrow Never Came," on her upcoming album.

When she was writing the song, she explained she thought he would be a good fit for him, but didn't want him to think she chose him because the single has a line about his parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono (and of the course the title resembles that of the Beatles classic, "Tomorrow Never Knows").

"Actually, I had listened to his records over the years and I did think it was his vibe, so I played it for him and he liked it. He rewrote his verse and had extensive notes, down to the mix. And that was the last thing I did, decision-wise," Del Rey said. Read more here.