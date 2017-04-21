|
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy
.
(hennemusic) Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is mourning the death of his infant grandson, Rex, at just two weeks of age. The bassist is sharing news of his family's loss and their efforts to raise funds for the hospital in Rex's name. "I am doing the 'Walk L.A.' in June for Children's Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here," Anthony explains. The Chickenfoot and The Circle is encouraging others to participate in the June 17 event while he and his family are hoping to raise $10,000 in donations to benefit the hospital. Rex Becerra was born to Anthony's daughter Elisha and husband Billy Becerra on March 20, and, as the rocker explains, he "was quickly diagnosed with Heart Disease within 9 hours of birth and was transported to two hospitals and ultimately landed at Children's Hospital LA where he underwent open heart surgery. The surgery was successful, however, Rex's heart was too weak to overcome the recovery." After the family removed him from life support, Rex passed away on April 4. "We are tremendously proud of Rex," says Anthony. "In the short time on earth he left a lasting impression that our family will cherish." Read more here.
