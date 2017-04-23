|
James Arthur Opens Up About Anxiety And Panic Attacks
.
(Radio.com) James Arthur may be an up-and-coming artist here in the United States, but he became one of the most recognizable faces in Great Britain after winning The X Factor (UK) back in 2012. The "Say You Let Go" singer wasn't prepared for overnight fame that came along with reality television. "Everything happened so quick. It was never in my plans to be famous. I didn't deal very well with it," he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "I just pressed the self-destruct button because I put a lot of pressure on myself." After a string of controversies, Arthur eventually lost his record deal with Simon Cowell's label and he had to start over from scratch. "I started making music for myself again and thankfully it connected with people." "Say You Won't Let Go" marked the beginning of Arthur's comeback. It's currently #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has spent a whopping 25 weeks on the chart. Just this past September, he resigned with Syco Entertainment. "It brought me back from the dead, this song," he admitted. "It definitely feels a bit kind of like a miracle that it's all kind of come together." Read more here.
The "Say You Let Go" singer wasn't prepared for overnight fame that came along with reality television. "Everything happened so quick. It was never in my plans to be famous. I didn't deal very well with it," he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "I just pressed the self-destruct button because I put a lot of pressure on myself."
After a string of controversies, Arthur eventually lost his record deal with Simon Cowell's label and he had to start over from scratch. "I started making music for myself again and thankfully it connected with people."
"Say You Won't Let Go" marked the beginning of Arthur's comeback. It's currently #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has spent a whopping 25 weeks on the chart. Just this past September, he resigned with Syco Entertainment.
"It brought me back from the dead, this song," he admitted. "It definitely feels a bit kind of like a miracle that it's all kind of come together." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
• Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album
• Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart
• Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction
• Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV
• Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album
• Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future
• Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke
• Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance
• Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour
• Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
• Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show
• Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award
• Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift
• Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan
• Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival
• Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix
• Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video
• Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup
• Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'
• Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep
• Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas
• Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song
• Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'
• Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet
• Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.