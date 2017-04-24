Of Mice & Men Release First Song Without Austin Carlile

Carlile announced his departure from the group last December due to his battle with the genetic disorder Marfan Syndrome. The new track features bassist Aaron Pauley taking over lead vocals.

The band premiered the new track during an appearance on Daniel P. Carter's Radio 1 Rock Show and the group took the stage for the first time in their new incarnation at the at the first annual Las Rageous Festival in Downtown Las Vegas this past Friday (April 21st). Watch the new video here.