Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors

The article cited a Daily Star article that was published on Sunday (April 23), which features interviews with unnamed sources supposedly close to the superstar musician.

"Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music," one source told the Daily Star. 'He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life."

Sheeran quickly dismissed the rumors on social media by tweeting a link to the story with the straightforward caption, "Das Bollocks." Check out the post here.