Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'

Now, in advance of the album's Friday release, the group has released the silky, soulful cut "The Apprentice." It contains guest appearances from English singer/songwriters Rag' n 'Bone Man and RAY BLK and rapper Zebra Katz.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz released "Let Me Out," which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples. And on April 20, the group released its first video interview on YouTube, with band members Damon Albarn and Hewlitt voicing the animated musicians 2-D and Murdoc. Listen to "Apprentice" and check out the Gorillaz interview here.