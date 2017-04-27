Talking Heads' David Byrne Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme

Bryne penned a heartfelt tribute to the director, celebrating his "focus on character, his love of ordinary people, [which] made the movies something different and special."

The band and Demme are most notably known for their collaboration on Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. In the letter, Bryne praised Demme's generosity throughout the project.

"He and producer Gary Goetzman made us in the band feel included; they wanted to hear what we had to say. That inclusion was hugely inspirational for me," he wrote. "Though I had directed music videos before, this mentoring of Jonathan's emboldened me to try making a feature film."Read more here.