Chuck Berry's New Single Dedicated To Wife

This tune, like the rest of the album, is dedicated to Themetta "Toddy" Berry, his wife of 68 years, according to The New Yorker. "This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy," Berry said in a previously prepared statement. "My darlin', I'm growing old! I've worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!"

This is the second released song from the highly anticipated posthumous album after the Berry family dropped "Big Boys" less than a week after his passing.

The single was recorded with the help of Berry's son, Charles Jr., his grandson, Charles III, and the iconic blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. Listen to the new song here.