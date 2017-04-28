Phoenix Streaming New Single 'J-Boy'

The record will be the band's first LP since their critically acclaimed 2013 release Bankrupt! According to the band, the new effort is, "an album about simple pure emotions: love, desire, lust and innocence.

"It's also a record about our European, Latin roots, a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), juke-boxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroiani, fearless desire and Antique marble statues." Listen to the new song here.