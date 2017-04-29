Ringo Starr Giving Fans Chance To Help Him Celebrate His Birthday

The winner and a guest will be flown to Los Angeles on July 7 where they'll join Starr and his friends at brunch, say "peace and love" alongside VIP guests in front of Capitol Records at noon local time and stay at a four-star hotel.

Starr is encouraging all fans to take part in spreading "peace and love" everywhere on July 7 at noon local time. "Wherever you are: on the bus, in the factory, having dinner, having lunch," he says. "No matter what part of the world you're in." Find more details here.