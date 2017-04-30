Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line
04-30-2017
.
The Chainsmokers

(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers invited country artists Florida Georgia Line to join them on stage for the encore during their concert in Cincinnati, Ohio last Wednesday night (April 26).

The two hit-making groups played their collaboration, 'Last Day Alive," which is featured on The 'Smokers Billboard 200 chart-topping debut Memories' Do Not Open.

The Chainsmokers' national tour moves on to Detroit's Joe Louis Arena tonight (April 27), while the country duo's Smooth Tour heads to North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina. Check out fan pics from the here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

