UFO Announce New Covers Album 'The Salentino Cuts'
08-02-2017
.
UFO

Hard rock icons UFO have announced that they will be releasing their very first covers album. The effort will be entitled "The Salentino Cuts" and is scheduled to be released on September 29th.

While the band takes on some covers that are to be expected they also made some Mad Seasons's "River Of Deceit," John Mellencamp's "Paper In Fire," and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine".

Lead guitarist Vinnie Moore had the following to say, "Making this covers record was a blast for me. I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazzilion times onstage over the years. it was great to actually get to record some of my old faves."

UFO's "The Salentino Cuts" will be available on both CD and 2 limited vinyl pressings, one splatter vinyl and one white vinyl. CD and vinyl preorders are available here

Tracklist:
1. Heartful Of Soul
2. Break On Through (To The Other Side)
3. River Of Deceit
4. The Pusher
5. Paper In Fire
6. Rock Candy
7. Mississippi Queen
8. Ain't No Sunshine
9. Honey-Bee
10. Too Rolling Stoned
11. Just Got Paid
12. It's My Life

