UFO Announce Remastered Deluxe Edition Of 'No Heavy Petting'

(Glass Onyon) Hard Rock Legends UFO have announced that their "No Heavy Petting" Remastered Deluxe Edition 2CD and 3LP 180g Clear Vinyl will be available January 20, 2023.
Originally released in 1975, "No Heavy Petting" is UFO's fifth studio album and the last to be produced by Ten Years After's Leo Lyons. Stepping up from the rawer sound of "Force It," the album was their first to feature a permanent keyboard player in the band and gave a nod to what was to come. The album includes a number of tracks that were to become staples of their live set for many years, including "Natural Thing" and "I'm A Loser."
The newly remastered 2CD digipak with an O card deluxe version includes 5 bonus tracks (one previously unreleased), a poster booklet, and features the Roundhouse 1976 live set. The newly remastered clear vinyl 3LP gatefold deluxe version includes the Roundhouse 1976 live set previously unavailable on vinyl.
2CD
DISC ONE
1. Natural Thing
2. I'm A Loser
3. Can You Roll Her
4. Belladonna
5. Reasons Love
6. Highway Lady
7. On With The Action
8. A Fool In Love
9. Martian Landscape
10. All Or Nothing (Bonus Track)
11. French Kisses (Bonus Track)
12. Have You Seen Me Lately Joan? (Bonus Track)
13. Tonight Tonight (Bonus Track)
14. All The Strings (Bonus Track)
15. Have You Seen Me Lately Joan? (Acoustic) - (Bonus Track) previously unreleased
DISC TWO
1. Can You Roll Her - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
2. Doctor Doctor - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
3. Oh My - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
4. Out In The Street - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
5. Highway Lady - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
6. I'm A Loser - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
7. Let It Roll - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
8. This Kid's - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
9. Shoot Shoot - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
10. Rock Bottom - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
11. C'mon Everybody - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
12. Boogie For George - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
3LP
SIDE ONE
1. Natural Thing
2. I'm A Loser
3. Can You Roll Her
4. Belladonna
5. Reasons Love
SIDE TWO
1. Highway Lady
2. On With The Action
3. A Fool In Love
4. Martian Landscape
SIDE THREE
1. Can You Roll Her - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
2. Doctor Doctor - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
3. Oh My - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
4. Out In The Street - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
SIDE FOUR
5. Highway Lady - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
6. I'm A Loser - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
7. Let It Roll - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
SIDE FIVE
1. This Kid's - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
2. Shoot Shoot - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
3. Rock Bottom - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
SIDE SIX
1. C'mon Everybody - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
2. Boogie For George - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976
