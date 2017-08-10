Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

The stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out in the bar area of the Huntington Bank Pavilion and the reportedly continued in the concert space at 9.30pm, according to the Chicago Tribune (via TeamRock)

The victims were a 29-year-old man who suffered knife wounds to the face and neck and a 34-year-old woman who was stabbed in her abdomen. They were reportedly in stable condition at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital after receiving treatment.

The incident did not cause the concert to be cancel or delayed with a witness telling the paper that there was an area cordoned off but few realized what had taken place.