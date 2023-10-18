.

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

10-17-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week hometown shows in Boston, which will all feature SoCal punk legends Pennywise as special guests, and opening acts to be announced soon.

The run of shows begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian. Proceeds will benefit the band's nonprofit, The Claddagh Fund.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET at www.DropkickMurphys.com.

The show dates are as follows:

Thursday, March 14: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ Citizens House of Blues

Friday, March 15: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sunday, March 17: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM each night.

Related Stories
Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

Dropkick Murphys 'Bring It Home' With Jaime Wyatt

Dropkick Murphys Premiere' Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)' Video

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Violent Femmes For 'Gotta Get To Peekskill'

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Nikki Lane and Ken Casey For 'Never Git Drunk No More'

More Dropkick Murphys News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more

Day In Country

Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident

'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band

Ice Nine Kills Go Silence of The Lambs With 'Meat & Greet' Video

Oxbow Deliver 'Gunwale' Video Ahead Of This Week's Tour Launch

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

House Parties Deliver 'Braindead' Video

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce 2024 World Tour

Alkaline Trio Deliver 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'