Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week hometown shows in Boston, which will all feature SoCal punk legends Pennywise as special guests, and opening acts to be announced soon.

The run of shows begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian. Proceeds will benefit the band's nonprofit, The Claddagh Fund.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET at www.DropkickMurphys.com.

The show dates are as follows:

Thursday, March 14: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ Citizens House of Blues

Friday, March 15: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sunday, March 17: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM each night.

