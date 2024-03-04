Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Livestream

(AM-Media) Dropkick Murphys are inviting fans worldwide to virtually join them in their hometown of Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day together through the Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Livestream From MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Sunday, March 17. Premier streaming platform Veeps will air the sold-out performance LIVE at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Tickets are on sale for $24.99 at https://veeps.events/dropkick-murphys.

All ticket purchasers have access to unlimited repeat viewings of the Dropkick Murphys performance stream during the 7-day replay period, and Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription and can rewatch as many times as they want for a full year. Livestream viewers will also have the option of purchasing an exclusive Dropkick Murphys merch package.

2024 marks Dropkick Murphys' 5th year in a row of livestreamed performances as part of their annual run of hometown Boston St. Patrick's Day shows. In 2020, the livestream visionaries were one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick's Day virtual performance and followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Live Streams" chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart. Overall, Dropkick Murphys' widely-viewed and highly-acclaimed livestreamed performances have been watched over 20 million times by people around the world and were featured on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more.

March 17 marks the final date of Dropkick Murphys' in-progress U.S. St. Patrick's Day tour with Pennywise, which includes a run of four sold out hometown shows in Boston: March 14 at House Of Blues and March 15- 17 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Leading up to the livestream, fans can catch Dropkick Murphys in-person on tour. All tour dates will feature punk legends Pennywise as special guests. The Scratch opens the shows through March 12, with Boston openers including: Death Before Dishonor (March 14), The Scratch (March 15), Big Bad Bollocks (March 16) and Kneecap (March 17). However, the March 17 livestream only includes Dropkick Murphys' performance.

On March 20, Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Sinead & Shane at Carnegie Hall event in New York City, celebrating the life and work of Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan, two late icons of music and freedom of speech.

Tue., March 5 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

Wed., March 6 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

Thu., March 7 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

Fri, March 8 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center Theatre

Sat., March 9 - Binghamton, NY - Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Mon., March 11 - Poughkeepsie, NY, NY - MJN Convention Center

Tue., March 12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Thu., March 14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues (SOLD OUT)

Fri., March 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway (SOLD OUT)

Sat., March 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway (SOLD OUT)

Sun., March 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

Dropkick Murphys 'Bring It Home' With Jaime Wyatt

Dropkick Murphys Premiere' Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)' Video

Dropkick Murphys Recruit Violent Femmes For 'Gotta Get To Peekskill'

News > Dropkick Murphys