Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

As she turned around, Spears realized that something was wrong and paused her performance of "Crazy." A swarm of male backup dancers and bodyguards tackled the intruder to the floor, while Britney spoke to a security professional about the developing situation. TMZ reports that Britney asked if the man had a gun; though it's a bit hard to tell from the audio.

The man's struggle with shirtless backup dancer lasted a matter of seconds, before he was hauled away from the stage. Fans booed the stage-rusher and applauded the efforts of Britney's team to diffuse the situation quickly. See footage from the shocking incident here.