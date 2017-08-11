Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
08-11-2017
.
Pink

(Radio.com) Pink has released her highly anticipated new single "What About Us." The track is the lead single from the singer's new album Beautiful Trauma, which will be released on October 13.

It begins with delicate piano and gradually builds into a dramatic chorus. As the title suggests, the song addresses a relationship gone bad. "What about us?/ What about all the times you said you had the answers?/ What about us?/ What about all the broken happy ever afters?" Pink sings.

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Alecia Beth Moore. The singer's last studio album The Truth About Love dropped back in 2012. Not that she's been totally quiet. P!nk popped up on the Alice Through the Looking Glass soundtrack in 2016 with "Just Like Fire," and dueted with Kenny Chesney on "Setting the World on Fire," that same year. She also lent vocals to Stargate's 2017 track "Waterfall," which also featured Sia.

"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album," P!nk wrote. "It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you." Check out the song here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pink Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pink T-shirts and Posters

More Pink News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Brad Byrd's 1000 Pink Balloons

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Pink Teases Her New Single 'What About Us'

Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac

Pink Reveals Plans For Her Next Music Video

Jada Pinkett Smith Still Emotional Over Tupac Biopic

Queen Latifah And Jada Pinkett Smith Duet On 'Carpool Karaoke'

Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned


More Stories for Pink

Pink Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81- Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery- Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery- Steve Miller- more

Page Too:
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced- Kenny Rogers- more

Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment- Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'- Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs- Janet Jackson- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'

Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced

More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.