Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP

"My favorite thing is playing for y'all," Shelton said on the social posts, including the sepia-toned cover art featuring the singer holding up an acoustic guitar.

The EP was recorded during his surprise pop-up show that happened during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville over the summer.

Shelton also used social media to post a quick clip of the release's opening track, "All About Tonight." Watch it and check out the tracklisting for Blake's new EP here.