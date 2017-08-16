Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video

Papa Roach have released a music video for their track "American Dreams". The song is the second single that the band has released from their latest album "Crooked Teeth".



frontman Jacoby Shaddix has this to say, "America is struggling, America is divided, America is hurting right now," explains Papa Roach . "We're at a fever pitch of confusion, smoke and mirrors, blatant lies. The American Dream is on the chopping block." "Have you ever thought that war was a sickness? My father is a Vietnam veteran. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the disintegration of the American family are things I've dealt with personally. I know other people relate." Watch the video here.