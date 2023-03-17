Papa Roach Release Ego Trip Digital Deluxe Edition

(Big Picture Media) Papa Roach celebrate with the release of EGO TRIP DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION and the long-awaited EGO TRIP Standard Edition on Vinyl. An extended version of EGO TRIP - a record that has accumulated over 220 million streams, launched two #1 singles with a third, "Cut The Line" Feat. Beartooth's Caleb Shomo, currently surging - EGO TRIP DIGITAL DELUXE features remixed versions of songs from the original record as well as new music. Stream it here.
The release comes on the heels of the completion of the massively successful Rockzilla Tour, with Co-Headliners Falling In Reverse, Special Guests Hollywood Undead, and Escape The Fate which dominated 21 cities on it's "Second Leg", following the initial leg in 2022. The touring cycle has seen over 100 headliners and festivals announced across the world, with most global dates yet to come, including an imminent UK trek with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance, and an Australia and New Zealand run of "Cut My Heart Into Pieces" tour with co-headliners The Used.
"This cycle has been unreal" mentioned frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Forming New Noize, releasing our own music with such success, and seeing people from all over the world love this music has been so gratifying. Now we're going GLOBAL and bringing the rock right to the people!"
In addition to the digital deluxe, available now is the long-awaited EGO TRIP Vinyl LP, in its second edition after offering exclusively for November's Black Friday Record Store Day. The worldwide release features the Standard 14-track album in unique packaging with a pop-up EGO TRIP roller coaster inside gatefold, amusement park map, and 140g vinyl LP in Opaque Black, "Translucent Purple" for Indie Retailers, "Strawberry Shortcake" available via the band's merchandise store, and "Yellow & Black Swirl" exclusively on tour, the latter two variants including a special 7" featuring two acoustic tracks. "Strawberry Shortcake" is available now at www.paparoach.com
EGO TRIP DELUXE TRACKLISTING:
1. Kill The Noise
2. Stand Up
3. Swerve (feat. Fever 333 and Sueco)
4. Bloodline
5. Liar
6. Ego Trip
7. Unglued
8. Dying to Believe
9. Killing Time
10. Leave a Light On
11. Always Wandering
12. No Apologies
13. Cut the line
14. I Surrender
15. Spotlight (Demo)
16. Swerve (Rockzilla Remix) w/ Hollywood Undead
17. Cut The Line Feat. Beartooth
18. Stand Up Feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band
19. Stand Up (Bloody Beatroots Remix)
20. Dying to Believe (Acoustic)
UK Tour with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance
3/21 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
3/23 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
3/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
3/25 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
"Cut My Heart Into Pieces" Australian Tour with The Used
4/18 - Auckland, NZ @ Eventfinda Stadium
4/21 - Perth, AUS @ Metro City
4/23 - Adelaide, AUS @ AEC Theatre
4/24 - Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena
4/27 - Wollongong, AUS @ University of Wollongong
4/28 - Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion
4/30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall
Festival Appearances
5/5-5/7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Festival
5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World 2023
6/2 - Nürnburg, Germany @ Rock Im Park 2023
6/3 - Nürnburg, Germany @ Rock am Ring 2023
6/4 - Toul, France @ Jardin Du Michel 2023
6/8 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival 2023
6/9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock 2023
6/10 - Hradec, Czechia @ Rock For People 2023
6/15 - Dessel Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2023
6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jer On Air Festival 2023
6/23-6/25 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Full Force 2023
6/24-6/25 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest 2023
6/29 - Lisboa,Portugal @ Evil Live Festival 2023
6/30 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2023
7/15 - Cadott, WI @ RockFest WI 2023
7/22 - Timmins, ON @ Rock On The River 2023
7/26 - Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
Papa Roach 'Cut The Line' With Beartooth
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour
Papa Roach Deliver 'No Apologies' With New Video
Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Team For Rockzilla Summer Tour
