Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover

(Atom Splitter) Fresh off their first-ever (and sold-out!) performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the World's Most Famous Arena last Friday, Falling In Reverse have shared their cover of Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," says Ronnie Radke. "I got the blessing from [singer] Jacoby [Shaddix] and I think that Papa Roach are one of the nicest, humble, and most down to earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

Falling In Reverse also embark on its "The Popular Monstour" today, with special guests Ice Nine Kills. Special guests on select dates include Underoath, Slaughter To Prevail, Crown The Empire, and Catch Your Breath, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits!

Falling In Reverse continue to explode by leaps and bounds in this nascent decade. The band's catalog has clocked over 2.7 billion - yes, billion - streams. Another recent single "Watch the World Burn" is at 135 million global streams (including 36 million video views) and landed at No 1 on multiple charts, including Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs, Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, and Alternative Digital Song Sales. Elsewhere, "Voices In My Head" garnered over 140 million million streams and was the #1 song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane, while "Zombified" has clocked 138 million and topped the active rock charts. Lastly, "Popular Monster" was also, well, a monster, that landed at #1 on the active rock charts, as well.

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

6/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum*

6/27 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

6/29 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*

6/30 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

7/2 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

7/3 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena**

7/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center***

7/6 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena***

7/8 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse****

7/9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center****

7/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre****

7/12 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheatre****

7/14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest+

7/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival+

7/17 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena**

7/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre**

7/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels*****

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*****

7/26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center*****

7/27 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center*****

7/29 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park*****

7/30 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Lawn*****

* w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Catch Your Breath

** w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Crown The Empire

***With Underoath + Crown The Empire

****With Underoath + Catch Your Breath

*****Catch Your Breath

+ Falling In Reverse festival appearance

