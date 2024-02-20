Papa Roach Take 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)' To No. 1

(Big Picture Media) Papa Roach achieve their 12th career No. 1 single with "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", which has steadily risen the radio airwaves since its release in October 2023 at Active Rock Radio.

"Leave A Light On", a band favorite, was first performed live during the "The Revolutions Live Tour" starting in September, with 250,000 attendees at 30 shows. In each city, the song was preceded by an emotional video PSA delivered by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation at the end of the tour in Denver, CO. Following the tour, the band officially released the official video recorded on tour and subsequently re-named the single to radio as "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", in conjunction with the AFSP's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. Following the critically acclaimed tour, they pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, in any manner, to the AFSP, continuing their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live Tour" finished.

"We had a passion for this song from the time we finished it over 3 years ago," shares lead singer Jacoby Shaddix. "When creating the set list for the final leg of the Ego Trip album cycle, we really wanted to see if the live audience would connect with "Leave A Light On" the way we did - and the best way to do that is to perform it to ten thousand fans a night! From that first show, it connected. We could see it on their faces. We instantly knew the power of this song and its ability to help 'leave a light on' for those who needed it most."

"Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" is taken from the band's 10th studio album, EGO TRIP, which has accumulated over 260 million streams since its April 2022 release. The album (produced by Colin Brittain, Nick Furlong, and Papa Roach), also achieved three previous #1 singles: "Kill The Noise", "No Apologies", and "Cut The Line" feat. Beartooth's Caleb Shomo. LALO has already streamed over 25 million times to date globally, currently streaming nearly 1.5M per week.

