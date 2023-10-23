Papa Roach Donates $150k To American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

(Big Picture Media) Papa Roach announced today that they have made a $150,000 donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) "Talk Away The Dark Campaign" which was presented at the Finale performance of "The Revolutions Live Tour" alongside touring partners Shinedown and Spiritbox and tour promoter Live Nation in Denver, CO. The tour, which performed to over 250,000 attendees at 30 shows, saw the debut live performance of the song "Leave A Light On", which was preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in the $150,000 donation. Watch it here.

"We all have a role in preventing suicide and supporting each another's mental health. Music has always been a powerful way to spread these messages. That's why we are so thankful to Papa Roach for making mental health messages a priority throughout their career and most recently with "Leave a Light On" and renaming it after our campaign Talk Away The Dark," said AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia. "And their generous donation will support AFSP's public education, programs for survivors of loss, research, and advocacy work, that is essential to saving lives."

The band were so moved by the emotive response each night of the tour and the work done by the AFSP, that they have officially re-named the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live Tour." The re-named single will officially be released on October 31, 2023.

"This issue doesn't just affect one of us, or a few of us, it affects all of us." says Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "We're proud to work alongside the AFSP to support their mission to bring hope to those affected by suicide, and proud that this song - which has been special to us since it was first written - can play a part in bringing a little more light to an incredibly important topic."

Papa Roach also released an official music video of "Leave a Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" today. The connection between the message of the song and the cause is undeniably evident. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life - whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available - Talking, is the first step to preventing suicide.

