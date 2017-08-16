Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America

Rhett will serve alongside fellow singer Jordin Sparks, model Molly Sims and PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief, Jess Cagle."See y'all on 9/10!" Rhett announced on his Twitter page Tuesday (August 15), in reference to the live show's air date of September 10, 2017.

It's been an eventful week for the singer, as his wife Lauren just gave birth to the couple's second child, Ada James. Check out the official tweets about Miss America here.