Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett brought the pyro, the moves, the confetti and the hits for back-to-back sold out shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on his HOME TEAM 23 Tour this weekend. The weekend marked the end of an impressive touring year for the hitmaker, who will have played 60 shows in five countries by the end of this year, treating fans and critics to "a ridiculously fun country show for fans of all ages; it's a well-deserved home run celebration for Rhett after 10 years of cranking out hit after hit" (Daily Journal).

This weekend, Thomas Rhett started the show with a bang, emerging from a trap door built in the catwalk seated at a drum set and surrounded by fans. Wearing a custom jacket with "Nashville" emblazoned on the back that he later tossed into the crowd - a unique touch customized for every city on the tour this summer - he wowed audiences with an impressive drum solo to kick things off. The concert's opening drew praise from critics, with some particularly noticing how "the show's breathless, four-song open" was just the start of his "expertly executed set list" (Taste of Country).

The show's set list ran the gamut including most off his 21 chart-topping songs including "Die A Happy Man," alongside fan-favorite songs such as "Notice" in honor of those who have followed Thomas Rhett from the very beginning. Other special moments including a set of covers from throughout the decades, a run through the crowd who stayed on their feet the entire set during both shows and dynamic lighting, confetti and pyrotechnics to compliment his biggest hits like "Craving You," "What's Your Country Song" and "T-Shirt." Additionally, after releasing "Mamaw's House" featuring Morgan Wallen last Friday, Thomas Rhett performed the song for the first time ever at Saturday's show.

Fans and critics alike left HOME TEAM '23 tour dates with "a night to remember":

"As always, the multi-talented musician, described as 'the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music,' didn't disappoint and had the sold-out house on their feet for the 90+ minute concert. The superstar performer, with 20 multi-platinum and gold certified No. 1 hits, treated his dedicated fans to many of his hits that were so well known, the audience sang along with him word for word, and incidentally he reveled in their participation." - Hartford Courant

"Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour at UBS Arena was a night to remember. From his electrifying performances to the personal touches and surprises throughout the show, Rhett proved why he is one of country music's biggest stars. The sold-out concert was a testament to his talent and the love his fans have for him." - Global Village Space

"Rhett's set was full of arena spectacle, well-performed songs and unflagging energy for its entire 90-minute runtime." - Times-Union

"For 90 minutes, the 33-year-old son of '90s country act Rhett Akins had the entire capacity crowd in the palm of his hand and offered a set list stuffed with familiar hits." - Twin Cities Pioneer Press

"And Rhett manifested his rhythm with his moves. He strutted, strolled, skipped, pirouetted, pogoed, boot scooted, swiveled his hips. Sorry, Luke Bryan, but Mr. Light on His Feet has more dance moves than any other male country star." - Star Tribune

"The Home Team Tour was a testament to Thomas Rhett's remarkable talent as a performer and his genuine love for his fans. It's no wonder why his concerts are cherished by audiences far and wide. The night in Minnesota was one to remember, filled with music, energy, and an artist who truly knows how to make a lasting impression." - Broadway World

"The arena, which holds a capacity of approximately 23,000 fans welcomed Thomas Rhett to a sold-out crowd that was in for a night of upbeat jams, love-filled ballads, and a country artist who has a true appreciation for his fanbase." - Country Now

On Friday, Thomas Rhett also released a retrospective 20 NUMBER ONES collection, crafted to honor his first 20 No. Ones songs in a matter of just ten years. He also dropped a previously unannounced track featuring Morgan Wallen, "Mamaw's House," which will appear on the 20 NUMBER ONES (Bonus Version) collection. The "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) also recently notched another No. One with "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)," marking his 21st career No. One.

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett has 21 No. One singles, 15 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. One's in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). His most recent sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED "practically demands an open field, tens-of-thousands-strong throng of fans in front of it" (Esquire). Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with four CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. The hitmaker has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado and A-ejo variants.

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson And Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead New Year's Eve Live Lineup

Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert

Thomas Rhett Scores His 21st No. One With 'Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)'

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Grace Cover of Southern Living

More Thomas Rhett News