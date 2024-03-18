Thomas Rhett Scores 22nd No. 1 With 'Mamaw's House'

(The GreenRoom) After celebrating 21 chart-topping hits in a matter of just 10 years, Thomas Rhett enters the second decade of his career notching his 22nd career No. One with "Mamaw's House (feat. Morgan Wallen)." Topping the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week, Thomas Rhett and Wallen wrote the track with Matt Dragstem and Chase McGill. The song elicited an immediate reaction from fans and was spontaneously added to country radio stations across the country, rising to the top of the charts as well as garnering 94.6 million streams globally.

"Both of our Mamaws were such a big part of shaping us into the men we are today, so I loved being able to pay tribute to them in this way," said Thomas Rhett. "God Bless all the Mamaws out there for making us all better people and thank y'all for loving on them with us!"

This nod comes as a continuation of the hitmaker's impressive record, as "on average, Thomas Rhett has scored a Number One song on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart every six months for the past decade" (Rolling Stone). In addition to his ever-growing list of No. Ones as an artist, Thomas Rhett has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, most recently penning Cole Swindell's No. One "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." It was just announced that Thomas Rhett will receive his fifth CMA Triple Play award, which recognizes recipients for penning three No. One Songs within a 12-month period ("Country Again," "Slow Down Summer," and "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" by Cole Swindell).

