Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett is set to close out the tour with a sold out crowd for the first of his two HOME TEAM TOUR 23 shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (9/29, 9/30). The epic tour hit a total of 40 cities in 27 states this summer. Fans can stream tonight's show (9/29) live at 9:15P CT exclusively on YouTube.

Rhett today releases his retrospective 20 NUMBER ONES collection, crafted to honor earning 20 No. One songs in a matter of just 10 years. Before the collection could even be released, "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) notched yet another No. One last week with "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)" (The Valory Music Co.), marking his 21st career chart-topper.

To celebrate, Thomas Rhett today is dropping a previously unannounced track featuring fellow star Morgan Wallen titled "Mamaw's House," which will also appear on the 20 Number Ones (Bonus Version) collection. The heartfelt, mid-tempo track written by Thomas Rhett and Wallen with Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill features rich harmonies between Thomas Rhett and Wallen as the pair reflects on their shared experience of how spending time at "Mamaw's House" shaped the course of their lives.

"To say I feel blessed is an understatement," shared Thomas Rhett. "It's been a trip down memory lane looking back on all the life and music I've had the chance to share with the fans over the last 10 years. It blows my mind reflecting on all the joy we've shared together and the support I've had from radio, partners and my team to help get my music out there. I'm so grateful for this journey and can't wait for the next 10."

To the surprise of fans, today's release of "Mamaw's House" featuring Morgan Wallen once again emulates the qualities that Thomas Rhett has built his career on, "He represents the very best of what country music can be: sincere, positive, truthful, energetic, authentic, community," (The Morning Hangover). Watch the lyric video for the earnest track here.

"Morgan and I were writing one day and he got a call from his Mamaw. We got to talking and realized we both had a 'Mamaw' growing up and so we decided to write a song about that," Thomas Rhett explained. "The song describes my grandmothers and Morgan's as well - we wanted to describe a small town piece of paradise. Growing up, I can remember going to both of my grandmothers' houses in South Georgia. I learned so many life lessons there about hard work, manners, and respect. This song really hits home for me and I hope everyone feels the same."

Wallen also shared similar sentiments, explaining, "Many times in the past I've been open and honest about the love I have for my Mamaw Boots. It was only a matter of time before a song was inspired by her. I dedicate this one to not only her but to my living grandmothers as well. I hope they know what a big part they've all played in shaping my life. TR had a similar experience growing up so I'm really glad we got to write and record this song together. Hope y'all enjoy it."

Watch the exclusive YouTube livestream tonight, September 29th at 9:15pm CT, below:

