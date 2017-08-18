Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music

The piano-driven tracks on Reveries Op. 1 No. 4 range from hopeful and enchanting to melancholy and tragic sounding. The scope and vibe of the piece is akin to a dramatic movie score.

Jaime addressed the project on his own website. 'Fueled by my love for the incredible Dimitri Shostakovich, of which I have cultivated over the last six months through the systematic consumption of every symphony, brooding string quartet, and whimsical piano solo, I decided to sit down with my piano and have a conversation about what we wanted out of music."

'That conversation ended with the subsequent decision to write music that simply SOUNDED good," he continued. "I purposely forced myself to stray away from any of the hard-wired academic prejudices that I had the tendency to fall back on."

The son of Linkin Park's late vocalist added, 'These pieces took me far away from any notion of form, harmony, or time that I had so desperately wanted to control. Likewise, what came out of this experiment is something I feel is wholly different from anything I have written before! I would also like to mention that I took a large amount of time to properly record and perform these pieces (to the best of my ability considering the only microphone I own is on my phone). Which makes these compositions the first pieces of music I have devoted myself to interpreting since mid-May." Listen to Bennington's composition here.