Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup
08-18-2017
.
Chris Stapleton

(Radio.com) Alan Jackson and Chris Stapleton are the latest artists added to the performance lineup for the 11th Annual ACM Honors, set for broadcast on CBS on Sept. 15.

They will be joining an already stacked roster of performers that is set to include Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, George Strait, Hillary Scott and more.

A slew of presenters have also been revealed, with Jason Aldean, Bobby Bones, Ross Copperman, Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Maren Morris among those who will be handing out awards on the big night. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Stapleton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Stapleton T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Stapleton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Sing 'Fire Away'

Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury

Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury Behind Postponed Concerts

Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Chris Stapleton Surprised Chris Pratt With Preview His New Album

Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'

Chris Stapleton's New Tune 'Broken Halos'

Chris Stapleton Releasing Two New Albums This Year


More Stories for Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'

The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall

Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit

Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album

Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates

Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert

Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album

Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour

Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims

Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'

Thomas Rhett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Grave'

Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup

Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball

Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video

Grouplove Release New Single 'Remember That Night'

Shawn Mendes To Be First Artist For MTV 'Unplugged' Reboot

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem Parody

Music Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault

Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse

Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.