Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher' And Shares 'White Horse' Single

Higher album cover art

(UMG Nashville) Chris Stapleton's highly anticipated new album, Higher, will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville. In advance of the release, the album's first single, "White Horse," written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson, is out today.

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A. Across its 14 songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that span genres and defy easy categorization. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Known for his electric live performances, the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner is currently in the midst of his extensive "All-American Road Show" tour and joins George Strait for select stadium shows this summer including two shows next Friday and Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

HIGHER Track List

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I'm In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains Of My Mind

CHRIS STAPLETON TOUR DATES

July 22-Cullman, AL-Rock the South

July 28-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium

July 29-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium

August 5-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium

August 10-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 12-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 17-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)

August 18-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Montreal, QC-Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 24-Memphis, TX-FedEx Forum#

August 25-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

August 26-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6-State College, PA-Bryce Jordan Center (SOLD OUT)

October 7-Long Island, NY-UBS Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center Arena

October 13-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

October 19-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center (SOLD OUT)

October 20-Austin, TX-Moody Center (SOLD OUT)

October 21-Austin, TX-Moody Center (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center (SOLD OUT)

October 27-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

October 28-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

