Chris Stapleton Guests On Carly Pearce's 'We Don't Fight Anyone'

Single art

() GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce definitively steps into the next chapter of her musical journey with the release of "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton (listen HERE).

Now available everywhere via Big Machine Records, the stirring new single - which officially impacts Country radio on June 20 - is a true showcase of her songwriting capabilities as it explores the complexities of a relationship, brought to life through vivid lyrics and rich vocal deliveries.

"This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we've all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you're also indifferent." Pearce shared of the track recently. "I've always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the 'uncomfortable' moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn't even know it needed."

In celebration of the launch, Pearce will co-host SiriusXM's The Highway from 8:00-9:00am CT today. Fans will also be able to hear "We Don't Fight Anymore" through new music features across iHeartCountry, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, and Summit Media radio stations.

Written by Pearce alongside frequent collaborator Shane McAnally and Pete Good, "We Don't Fight Anymore" marks Pearce's debut as a co-producer as it was produced by McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Pearce. The first new music since her critically-acclaimed third studio album 29: Written In Stone, the single is an authentic display of Pearce's musical sensibilities as she leans into her sound and cements her place as a transcendent storyteller.

Pearce ushered in the latest chapter of her career with a lauded and enthusiastic performance on the main stage of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 8 - a night 13 years in the making for Pearce, who had played various stages of CMA Fest every year prior. Her first full set on the main stage also included a surprise performance of "I'm Alright" with Jo Dee Messina.

Ahead of her main stage performance, Pearce held the 2nd annual Carly's Closet with charitable partner The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) - a pop-up shop for fans featuring hand picked items of clothing, shoes, and accessories from her personal collection for purchase. To ensure all could join in on the fun, Carly's Closet was held both in-store at Nashville's Noelle Hotel and online via leading live streaming social selling online network TalkShopLive. While at CMA Fest, Pearce also appeared on Billboard's Women in Country panel alongside Hillary Scott, Lily Rose and Madeline Edwards at the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Conversation event.

Pearce is currently in the full swing of summer touring after most recently joining Blake Shelton's BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR, making her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry and performing at both the ACM and CMT Music Awards.

Related Stories

Carly Pearce Recruits Chris Stapleton For 'We Don't Fight Anymore'

A No. 1 Celebration for Carly Pearce's 'What He Didn't Do'

Carly Pearce Celebrates 100th Grand Ole Opry Performance

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban Lead First Round Of CMT Awards Performers

More Carly Pearce News