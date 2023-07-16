.

Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton Premiere 'ghost in my guitar' Video

07-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alana Springsteen Figuring It Out cover art
Figuring It Out cover art

(Columbia) Alana Springsteen has released TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out - the daringly honest second installment of Alana Springsteen's forthcoming three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING.

To celebrate the arrival of Figuring It Out, the Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter is delivering the project's most left-of-center and darkly hypnotic track: her brand-new collaboration "ghost in my guitar," featuring Country superstar Chris Stapleton.

"One of the highlights of Figuring It Out is my collaboration with Chris Stapleton. This song is intentionally not a traditional vocal duet. I wanted it to be a duet between me and a lead guitar, so the guitar feature was crucial to this song. It represents the lingering presence of something (in my case, someone) who's gone but also very much not. Every time I think I've written my way past the hurt, I'm reminded that I have a long way to go," shares Springsteen. "The guitar had to be just as emotionally charged as a vocal would have been to hint at those lingering feelings and memories that just won't let me be, and Chris' signature guitar tone was the only one I ever heard on it in my head. I'm so grateful to him for liking this song enough to lend his insane talent to it. I'm honored to have him on this project."

Related Stories
Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton Premiere 'ghost in my guitar' Video

Alana Springsteen Soothes The Pain Of Lost Friendship In 'when we were friends'

Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer

Alana Springsteen Shares 'twenty something' Title Track

Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'

More Alana Springsteen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'- Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'- Beastie Boys- more

Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Premieres 'Try That In A Small Town' Video- Dan + Shay Return With New Music- Elle King and Dierks Bentley- more

advertisement
Reviews

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'

Goo Goo Dolls and Marc Roberge Rock Tom Petty Classic On GMA

ATLAS Share 'All Or Nothing' Video

Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'

Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary

Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'

Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'

Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video