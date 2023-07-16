Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton Premiere 'ghost in my guitar' Video

Figuring It Out cover art

(Columbia) Alana Springsteen has released TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out - the daringly honest second installment of Alana Springsteen's forthcoming three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING.

To celebrate the arrival of Figuring It Out, the Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter is delivering the project's most left-of-center and darkly hypnotic track: her brand-new collaboration "ghost in my guitar," featuring Country superstar Chris Stapleton.

"One of the highlights of Figuring It Out is my collaboration with Chris Stapleton. This song is intentionally not a traditional vocal duet. I wanted it to be a duet between me and a lead guitar, so the guitar feature was crucial to this song. It represents the lingering presence of something (in my case, someone) who's gone but also very much not. Every time I think I've written my way past the hurt, I'm reminded that I have a long way to go," shares Springsteen. "The guitar had to be just as emotionally charged as a vocal would have been to hint at those lingering feelings and memories that just won't let me be, and Chris' signature guitar tone was the only one I ever heard on it in my head. I'm so grateful to him for liking this song enough to lend his insane talent to it. I'm honored to have him on this project."

Related Stories

Alana Springsteen Soothes The Pain Of Lost Friendship In 'when we were friends'

Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer

Alana Springsteen Shares 'twenty something' Title Track

Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'

More Alana Springsteen News