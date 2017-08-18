Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Over more than two hours in length, the 18-song set mixed classic tracks with tunes from the group's 2016 release, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." "What a summer!!," says the band. "Thank you to some of the craziest, most passionate, intense avid fans on the planet!! This has been another memorable and special summer run for us seeing so many new faces along with lots of old friends as you welcomed us back for our first tour of North America in over eight years."

Metallica launched the summer shows in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10 after hennemusic streamed their final rehearsal for the trek from the same venue on May 9.

The veteran metal band's tenth album recently achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies. Metallica will now enjoy a two-week break before launching a European arena tour at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 2. Watch the show here.