Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite
08-18-2017
.
Janet Gardner

Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner released very first solo album today (Aug 18th). She collaborated on the self-titled effort with Justin James (noted guitarist, songwriter, producer) and today tells us about the song "Hippycrite". Here is the story:

We've decided to tell the story of the song "Hippycrite" for the "Singled Out" feature. It was the dead of winter and it had been really cold for about a week. Justin and I were inside recording for several days straight. We decided it was time to take a little break, get out and blow off some steam. So we went out to dinner and then went to a local club. We ran into some people we know and met some new people. We mingled and smingled for a while and when we had had enough, we hopped in the car and headed for home.

Naturally, we started a discussion on who we had run into and the events of the evening. We both had conversations with drunken people getting "deep" about anything from the Universe, to Kharma, to animal rights, and extraterrestrials.

We both noticed that those who were preaching the loudest were the same ones who were doing the very things they were preaching against... the animal rights activist, non-meat eater who took her rescue dog back to the shelter because he wouldn't stop peeing in the house and ruined her expensive rug. The Buddhist who sabatoged a coworker to get a big promotion and the peace-loving hippie who's had several traffic incidents due to a severe case of road rage!

Justin said "That guy is a hippie hypocrite!" And I said "He's a hippycrite. We made up a word. There must be a song in that!" and so there was. We went home and wrote it on the spot.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

