Jana Kramer Releases New Single 'I've Done Love'

'I told her my story and touched on relationships and my journey, and she told me hers. And the next day, she said, 'I have this song,'" Kramer told CMT. 'This is the song. This is so me," Kramer said after hearing the tune.

"I've been tipsy but never drunk. And I don't have the sting of needle, and I haven't woken up with a bottle, but I've done love." Listen to "I've Done Love" here.