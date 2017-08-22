Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

08-22-2017

.

(Radio.com) After abruptly blacking out her social media accounts last weekend, pop superstar Taylor Swift has returned Monday with a mysterious video that reveals… well, not much. It's a flickering image of what looks like a snake posted to her Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr accounts that flashes briefly from black and white to display some color. It appears to show some type of tail… There is no sound to accompany the visual.

Needless to say, the posts have sent her legions of dedicated fans into a frenzy, theorizing what the image means. Genius is reporting that Swift's new single is titled "Timeless." Check out the video here.

