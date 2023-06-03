Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

(Republic) Taylor Swift announced the first round of international dates to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour this morning. Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico. Fans can register through Wednesday, June 7 at 11:59pm (local).

Tickets will go on sale starting June 13 at 2pm (local). Access will be prioritized for residents of Mexico. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue.

General on-sale for Argentina will begin Tuesday June 6th 10am (local). Ticket presales For Brazil begin Tuesday June 6th 10am (local). Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour starting on June 6th at 10am local. This presale period will run until Wednesday June 7th 11.59 (local). Starting June 12 at 10am (local) while supplies last, the general public may be given an opportunity to purchase tickets if currently available inventory remains following the pre-sales.

Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

DATE CITY VENUE

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos

November 25 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

