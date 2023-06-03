Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

(Republic) Taylor Swift announced the first round of international dates to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour this morning. Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico. Fans can register through Wednesday, June 7 at 11:59pm (local).
Tickets will go on sale starting June 13 at 2pm (local). Access will be prioritized for residents of Mexico. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue.
General on-sale for Argentina will begin Tuesday June 6th 10am (local). Ticket presales For Brazil begin Tuesday June 6th 10am (local). Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour starting on June 6th at 10am local. This presale period will run until Wednesday June 7th 11.59 (local). Starting June 12 at 10am (local) while supplies last, the general public may be given an opportunity to purchase tickets if currently available inventory remains following the pre-sales.
Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.
DATE CITY VENUE
August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate
November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate
November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos
November 25 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque
November 26 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Taylor Swift Scores Highest Debut Ever For Record Store Day Vinyl
Taylor Swift Making Return To Academy of Country Music Awards
Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1 2019 In Review
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer- Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'- more
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates- Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer
Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'
Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'
Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue
Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album
Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition
Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess