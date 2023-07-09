(pr) Country turned pop star Taylor Swift has broken two records on the streaming service Spotify with the release of the new "Taylor Version" of her "Speak Now" album.
The service tweeted ,"On July 7th, 2023, Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history."
Earlier this year, Swift made history with her Record Store Day. Republic shared at the time, "The vinyl release of folklore: the long pond studio sessions debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200, logging the 'The highest chart debut for a Record Store Day Vinyl ever.' Right now, she occupies three spots in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#3 folklore: the long pond studio sessions, #4 Midnights, #10 Lover), joining Whitney Houston as the only female soloist to achieve this milestone.
"Moreover, folklore: the long pond studio sessions has emerged as 'the first vinyl-only release to land in the Top 10' in the modern era. At the same time, it has earned her the title for 'Most #1 Albums' on the Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. The album also more than doubled the previous highest selling record store day sales record. The previous record was 35k units and folklore: the long pond studio sessions sold 75k."
Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Taylor Swift Scores Highest Debut Ever For Record Store Day Vinyl
Taylor Swift Making Return To Academy of Country Music Awards
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour- KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced EP- more
Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more
Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version- Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam- more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour
KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced 'BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT' EP
Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'
Cryptopsy Announce New Album With 'In Abeyance' Video
Odd Robot Release 'Lost Inside Yr Ocean' Video
Guardrail Stream New Album 'Content'
Fire Down Below Share First Song From 'Low Desert Surf Club' Album
Royal Tusk Share 'All My Life' Lyric Video