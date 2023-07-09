Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version

Social media capture

(pr) Country turned pop star Taylor Swift has broken two records on the streaming service Spotify with the release of the new "Taylor Version" of her "Speak Now" album.

The service tweeted ,"On July 7th, 2023, Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history."

Earlier this year, Swift made history with her Record Store Day. Republic shared at the time, "The vinyl release of folklore: the long pond studio sessions debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200, logging the 'The highest chart debut for a Record Store Day Vinyl ever.' Right now, she occupies three spots in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#3 folklore: the long pond studio sessions, #4 Midnights, #10 Lover), joining Whitney Houston as the only female soloist to achieve this milestone.

"Moreover, folklore: the long pond studio sessions has emerged as 'the first vinyl-only release to land in the Top 10' in the modern era. At the same time, it has earned her the title for 'Most #1 Albums' on the Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. The album also more than doubled the previous highest selling record store day sales record. The previous record was 35k units and folklore: the long pond studio sessions sold 75k."

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Taylor Swift Scores Highest Debut Ever For Record Store Day Vinyl

Taylor Swift Making Return To Academy of Country Music Awards

More Taylor Swift News