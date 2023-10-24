Taylor Swift Makes History With 'Cruel Summer'

(Republic Records) Taylor Swift just captured #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Cruel Summer." With this achievement, she has once again made history and become "The First Female Artist To Score Ten #1 Hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and Ten #1 Albums on the Billboard 200."
Since its release over a year ago, Midnights has not left the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Notably, the standout track "Anti-Hero" held the #1 spot for eight weeks and is the longest charting song of her career. The track has not left the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a full year. This week with "Cruel Summer," Taylor claims her 30th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Cruel Summer" has historically completed "The Longest Run For a Female Soloist From a Hot 100 Debut to #1 (Non-Holiday)," climbing to the top after four years and two months. This marks the "Longest Climb for a Non-Holiday Female Track from Release Date" and the "Second Longest Climb for a Non-Holiday Track in the Soundscan Era from Release Date."
"Cruel Summer" logs the first #1 from her acclaimed 2019 blockbuster album, Lover. "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" both impressively peaked at #2 on the chart.
1989 (Taylor's Version) the fourth installment of her rerecords will be out this Friday, October 27th.
