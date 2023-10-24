Taylor Swift Makes History With 'Cruel Summer'

Video still

(Republic Records) Taylor Swift just captured #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Cruel Summer." With this achievement, she has once again made history and become "The First Female Artist To Score Ten #1 Hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and Ten #1 Albums on the Billboard 200."

Since its release over a year ago, Midnights has not left the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Notably, the standout track "Anti-Hero" held the #1 spot for eight weeks and is the longest charting song of her career. The track has not left the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a full year. This week with "Cruel Summer," Taylor claims her 30th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Cruel Summer" has historically completed "The Longest Run For a Female Soloist From a Hot 100 Debut to #1 (Non-Holiday)," climbing to the top after four years and two months. This marks the "Longest Climb for a Non-Holiday Female Track from Release Date" and the "Second Longest Climb for a Non-Holiday Track in the Soundscan Era from Release Date."

"Cruel Summer" logs the first #1 from her acclaimed 2019 blockbuster album, Lover. "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" both impressively peaked at #2 on the chart.

1989 (Taylor's Version) the fourth installment of her rerecords will be out this Friday, October 27th.

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Debut For An Album This Year

Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version

Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

More Taylor Swift News