.

Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify

08-29-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify Social media image

() It is definitely not a Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift; as the global superstar continues her Eras Tour, and breaks another record on Spotify!

The news was shared on Spotify's official social X (Twitter) and Instagram pages. The music streaming service tweeted late this morning, "Queen behavior.

"On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."

Related Stories
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Debut For An Album This Year

Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version

Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

More Taylor Swift News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour- Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset- Avatar Score Their First No. 1- more

Day In Country

Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan Announces North American The Quittin Time Tour- more

Reviews

Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi

Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area

Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour

Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland

Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts

Latest News

Job For A Cowboy Return With 'The Agony Seeping Storm'

Bad Omens Top Alternative Radio Chart With 'Just Pretend'

The Cranberries' 'To The Faithful Departed' Expanded For Reissue

Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup

Blacklite District Shares 'Just So You Know XL'

Icarus Witch Premiere 'Rise Of The Witches' Video

Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency

Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'