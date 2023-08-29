Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Social media image Social media image

() It is definitely not a Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift; as the global superstar continues her Eras Tour, and breaks another record on Spotify!

The news was shared on Spotify's official social X (Twitter) and Instagram pages. The music streaming service tweeted late this morning, "Queen behavior.

"On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Debut For An Album This Year

Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version

Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

More Taylor Swift News