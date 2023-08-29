Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100M Monthly Listeners on Spotify

() It is definitely not a Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift; as the global superstar continues her Eras Tour, and breaks another record on Spotify!
The news was shared on Spotify's official social X (Twitter) and Instagram pages. The music streaming service tweeted late this morning, "Queen behavior.
"On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."
