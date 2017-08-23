|
Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'
.
(Radio.com) Angels & Airwaves have announced a new EP that will feature acoustic versions of the songs from the band's debut album "We Don't Need to Whisper." "It's been about a year since we put out new music and I wanted to give the fans something while the band works on the soundtrack to the upcoming Strange Times film," said frontman Tom DeLonge. "Being in the studio brought back memories of AVA's first album and I thought it'd be fun to reimagine those tracks and play around with the arrangements a bit. It's the first time we've ever put out an all-acoustic release and it's great to be able to do it with these songs, which are all pretty special to me." The EP is dedicated to producer Jeff "Critter" Newell, who passed away in 2012. "Critter was everything to us. We considered him a member of the band," said Delonge. "He had the most artistic and beautiful soul and was such a big part of our lives. He always spoke with such poetry. He was my companion during the making of the first years of AVA. He would drink and dance in the studio parking lot to these songs till 4am. When we started recording these new versions, I couldn't stop thinking about how much I miss him. His spirit was definitely with us in the studio." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
