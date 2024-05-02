Marty Friedman Recruits Skylar Erna For 'Dead Of Winter' Video

(Freeman) Marty Friedman has premiered a music video starring Skylar Erna for "Dead of Winter," the second single from his upcoming new solo album 'Drama', due out May 17th via Frontiers Music Srl.

The track features vocals by Chris Brooks from Like A Storm and while normally an instrumentalist, this is Marty's first solo release featuring a vocalist. Marty had this to say about the song, "The lyrics of 'Dead of Winter' as well as the story in the video, both sum up the way I would like people to feel about my music in general-- something that will be there to uplift you when the times are hardest and give you a tangible jolt of positivity to last until life inevitably smooths out."

The new music video for "Dead of Winter" stars Skylar Erna, internet personality and daughter of Sully Erna from Godsmack. Skylar and Sully represent The Scars Foundation - a charity devoted to starting conversations about mental health to raise awareness about the issues facing so many people in our communities today.

With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse, and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level who struggle with these burdens.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If somebody you know is going through a hard time and needs help, please visit here for resources.

From his groundbreaking beginnings with Cacophony, alongside the legendary Jason Becker, to his pivotal role in propelling Megadeth to its peak of popularity with his breath-taking range and unorthodox melodic sense, Marty Friedman has solidified his status as a unique guitar icon.

May 17th will see the release of Marty's latest solo album, 'Drama' where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release 'Scenes,' elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.

Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights MARTY's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs, even more than any of his previous work.

Recorded in Italy, where MARTY had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, 'Drama' is a pure, uplifting musical experience

