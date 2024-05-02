Watch Sleep Theory's 'Gone Or Staying' Video

Sleep Theory have premiered a music video for their hit single "Gone Or Staying". The track comes from the band's latest EP "Purple Hearts", which has been streamed over 87 million times since its release last year.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: The story-driven video perfectly captures the song's melancholy subject matter - holding on to a bad relationship when you really should just let go and burn it all to the ground, quite literally - and is bathed in beautiful blue tones.

"'Gone or Staying' is a special song to us as a band. In this video, we wanted to capture the tension between a couple's relationship as it comes to an end, and the grieving process of letting go of what once was," the band shares. "Cullen can be seen throughout the video walking through what once was, and eventually burning his past to move on."

Sleep Theory are in the middle of a tour with Wage War and Nothing More in the spring. All upcoming Sleep Theory tour dates are below, including festival appearances at Sonic Temple, Rock Fest, So What?!, Welcome to Rockville, and more.

SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:

WITH WAGE WAR, NOTHING MORE, + VEIL OF MAYA:

5/3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

5/4 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/5 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

5/7 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

5/10 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

5/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

5/14 - Norfolk, VA - The National

5/15 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

5/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Pointfest

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

6/1 - Fort Worth, TX - So What!? Fest

6/28 - Thompson, CT - Capulet Fest

7/18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

7/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest

9/28 - Clarkston, MI - WRIF Fest @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

**Nothing More, Veil Of Maya + Sleep Theory only

