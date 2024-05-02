Tommy Emmanuel Share 'Morning Aire' Live Video From Remastered Endless Road

Tommy Emmanuel has shared a live video for "Morning Aire" from his forthcoming "Endless Road: 20th Anniversary Edition" that will be hitting stores on May 17th.

SRO shared: The newly remastered Endless Road: 20th Anniversary Edition will include three never-before released live bonus tracks: "Mona Lisa (Live)," "Mr. Guitar (Live)," and "Morning Aire (Live)," the latter of which was unveiled today (May 2). TOMMY will also release the original remastered album for the first time ever on vinyl.

Tommy views Endless Road as a "wonderful album in my life and in my career. It has a lot of songs that I get asked to play, like 'The Endless Road,' 'Angelina,' '(The Man With The) Green Thumb,' and 'Mona Lisa.'" He adds that these songs "are dear to my heart and dear to my fans and friends out there."

Endless Road: 20th Anniversary Edition also includes his covers of "Windy & Warm" and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." In addition, the remastered album will feature a live version of "Mr. Guitar." (The studio version of the song, by Tommy and Michael Cleveland, was released this past March as first single from the new multi-artist album We Still Can't Say Goodbye - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins.) Tommy recently wrote "Mr. Guitar" in honor of his idol and music icon Chet Atkins, who called Tommy "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen." In fact, Tommy is one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary. Nashville and the music industry are preparing to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on June 20.

Meanwhile, Tommy was honored this past February when he and guitar trio The String Revolution won the Grammy® Award in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" category for their unique reimagining of Johnny Cash's classic "Folsom Prison Blues." Sharing the Grammy Award with them was The Man in Black's son John Carter Cash, who produced the single.

Tommy is also coming off a dynamic 2023. He released his acclaimed collaborations album Accomplice Two to great acclaim and earned the "Lifetime Achievement" Award from The National Guitar Museum.

