Bonnie Tyler And DNCE 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Video Goes Online

As promised, Bonnie Tyler performed the classic hit on a cruise ship, backed by Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at the precise moment of the total solar eclipse, and video of it can be viewed online.

"Heartbreak is the total eclipse of the heart, I think," the Welsh singer told CNN. "And you know, it just shows us that this universe is amazing. It just reminds us about what really is out there and what we're part of." Watch Tyler's performance here.