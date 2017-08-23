Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deed to Eleanor Rigby's Grave Being Auctioned
08-23-2017
Beatles

(Radio.com) File this under next-level Beatlemania: A deed to the gravesite of Eleanor Rigby will hit the auction block next month. The Liverpool woman (whom neither John Lennon nor Paul McCartney knew) is buried in the church graveyard where the two Beatles first met, and later inspired their hit song "Eleanor Rigby."

The auction includes a deed to the gravesite (which permits the holder to be interred above Eleanor) and a miniature Bible believed to have belonged to the real Eleanor Rigby. Rigby passed away at age 44 in 1939, and the deed has belonged to her family for generations. The lot is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000.

Unsurprisingly, there is a catch. The deed expires in seven years because no one has been buried in the section of the graveyard since 1949. After 75 years of inactivity, such deeds are nullified. The purchaser of Eleanor Rigby's plot will need to use it quickly or lose it. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

