Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein To Tour With Gwar

The trek will also feature performances from Ghoul and U.S. Bastards and will be hitting several cities along the East Coast and Midwest beginning on October 20th in Richmond, VA.

Doyle is currently supporting his new album "As We Die" and in addition to the Gwar dates has revealed more dates this November for his As We Die World Tour, with even more shows still to be announced. See all of the dates below:

The Blood of Gods Tour Dates:

10/20 - The National - Richmond, VA

10/21 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10/22 - Opera House - Toronto, ON *

10/23 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA

10/25 - Arizona Petes - Greensboro, NC

10/26 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

10/27 - Toad;s Place - New Haven, CT

10/28 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

10/29 - Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA

10/31 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11/01 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

11/02 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY *

11/03 - Pop's - St. Louis, MO

11/04 - Hard Rock - Sioux City, IA

11/05 - Granada - Lawrence, KS

* No Doyle

Doyle's As We Die Tour Dates:

11/06 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND

11/07 - Big's Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

11/08 - Whiskey Junction - Minneapolis, MN

11/09 - Every Buddy's Bar - Chippewa Falls, WI

11/10 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

11/11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI