Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein To Tour With Gwar
08-23-2017
.
Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein

Misfits legend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has announced that he will be hitting the road in Rocktober with the mighty Gwar for dates on The Blood of Gods Tour.

The trek will also feature performances from Ghoul and U.S. Bastards and will be hitting several cities along the East Coast and Midwest beginning on October 20th in Richmond, VA.

Doyle is currently supporting his new album "As We Die" and in addition to the Gwar dates has revealed more dates this November for his As We Die World Tour, with even more shows still to be announced. See all of the dates below:

The Blood of Gods Tour Dates:
10/20 - The National - Richmond, VA
10/21 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
10/22 - Opera House - Toronto, ON *
10/23 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA
10/25 - Arizona Petes - Greensboro, NC
10/26 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
10/27 - Toad;s Place - New Haven, CT
10/28 - Palladium - Worcester, MA
10/29 - Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA
10/31 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY
11/01 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY
11/02 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY *
11/03 - Pop's - St. Louis, MO
11/04 - Hard Rock - Sioux City, IA
11/05 - Granada - Lawrence, KS
* No Doyle

Doyle's As We Die Tour Dates:
11/06 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND
11/07 - Big's Bar - Sioux Falls, SD
11/08 - Whiskey Junction - Minneapolis, MN
11/09 - Every Buddy's Bar - Chippewa Falls, WI
11/10 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
11/11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

advertisement

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Music, DVDs, Books and more

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein T-shirts and Posters

More Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein To Tour With Gwar

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Releases New Video

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour

Misfits' Doyle To Star In 'Don't Look In The Basement' Remake

Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song

Misfits Star Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein New Album and Tour

Original Misfits Lineup May Record New Album

Misfits Recruit Dave Lombardo For Reunion Shows

The Misfits Will Deliver At Reunion Shows Promises Jerry Only

Misfits (Danzig, Jerry Only, Doyle) Announce Reunion


More Stories for Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show- Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members- Gene Simmons Defends His Devil Horns Attempt- Pearl Jam- more

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Page Too:
R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault- Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media- Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit- more

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration- Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move- Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans

Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance

U2 May Have Teased New Music With Cryptic Letter To Fans

Singled Out: Jackyl's Hot And Nasty

Alice In Chains Mark Layne Staley's Birthday With Tribute Video

Deed to Eleanor Rigby's Grave Being Auctioned

Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water'

David Gilmour Talks Rarities In Pompeii Concert Film

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein To Tour With Gwar

My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed

Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album And Tour

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

• more

Page Too News Stories
R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation

Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge

Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music

Chance the Rapper Teases New Music

Bonnie Tyler And DNCE 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Video Goes Online

Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details

Thomas Rhett Explains His Daughters' Names

Macklemore Announces New Album 'Gemini'

VMA Pre-Show to Feature Cardi B, Khalid, Bleachers And More

Lady Antebellum Share Their Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Sportscaster Drops 42 Travis Scott References In Three Minutes

Lindsay Ell Explains The Title For 'The Project' And More

Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault

Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit

Nicki Minaj And Yo Gotti Release 'Rake it Up' in New Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.