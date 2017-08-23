Lady Antebellum Share Their Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Hillary Scott and her husband/drummer Chris Tyrrell have a few. "My husband and I have been binge-watching The Last Man on Earth with Will Forte," reveals Hillary. "It's really funny."

"And then I'm just counting down the days, like I'm not so bad that I have a countdown on my phone, but until This is Us is back 'I miss that show," she adds. Fortunately, she doesn't have long to wait - the new season begins September 26th on ABC. Read more here.